BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it stands for stability and peace on the Korean peninsula and for settlement of the issue through talks, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that China may be influencing North Korea.

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.