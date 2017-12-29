FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in an hour

China says reports of Chinese ships selling oil to North Korea do not accord with facts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday reports of Chinese ships sold oil to North Korea do not accord with the facts, adding that China will never allow Chinese companies to violate U.N. resolutions.

China has always implemented U.N. resolutions in their entirety, and if there really are violations China will deal with them seriously in accordance with the law, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

Hua was speaking after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had “been soft” on China on trade issues and said he was not happy that China had allowed oil shipments to go into North Korea.

Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

