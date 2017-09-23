FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says to ban some petroleum exports to North Korea
September 23, 2017 / 3:44 AM / a month ago

China says to ban some petroleum exports to North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) gives field guidance at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 20, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China said on Saturday it will ban exports of some petroleum products to North Korea, as well as imports of textiles from the isolated North, to comply with a United Nations Security Council resolution.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website that China would limit exports of refined petroleum products from Oct. 1, and ban exports of condensates and liquefied natural gas immediately.

Imports of textiles from North Korea would also be banned immediately, the statement said.

(Corrects headline to make clear some petroleum exports banned)

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Paul Tait

