BEIJING (Reuters) - China supports a peaceful resolution to the North Korea issue and it is incorrect to say China has not been doing enough, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his French counterpart, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag is pictured at its embassy in Beijing January 6, 2016. North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The two were meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations the previous day, the ministry added.