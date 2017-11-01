FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says will work with South Korea towards denuclearization on Korean peninsula
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
Spain
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 1:58 AM / in an hour

China says will work with South Korea towards denuclearization on Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and South Korea will work towards denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

China and South Korea will continue to use diplomatic means to address the Korean peninsula issue, according to the statement.

The statement came following a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday between Lee Do-hoon, South Korea’s representative for six-party nuclear talks, and his Chinese counterpart, Kong Xuanyou.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.