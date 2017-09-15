FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China urges peaceful, diplomatic resolution to North Korea tensions
September 15, 2017 / 7:46 AM / a month ago

China urges peaceful, diplomatic resolution to North Korea tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it opposed North Korea’s use of ballistic missiles in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean soldiers chat as they stand guard behind national flags of China (front) and North Korea on a boat anchored along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

The emphasis on curbing North Korea’s missile and nuclear capabilities should not come at the expense of pushing for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said after North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido island far out into the Pacific Ocean.

Hua said China had made enormous sacrifices to implement United Nations Security Council resolutions and that its sincerity could not be doubted.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

