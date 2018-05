BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States and North Korea should show patience and meet each other halfway, after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang points out a reporter to receive a question at a regular news conference in Beijing, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing, while noting that Trump had said he remained willing to meet with Kim in future.