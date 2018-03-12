China's Xi says looks forward to smooth U.S.-North Korea talks

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is looking forward to smooth talks between the United States and North Korea, President Xi Jinping told the head of South Korea’s National Security Office on Monday, state media said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Republic of Korea's National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong (L) and South Korean Ambassador to China Noh Young-min (not pictured) at the Great Hall of The People, in Beijing, China March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool/

Slideshow (4 Images)

Chung Eui-yong is visiting China to discuss his recent visit to North Korea, at which the two Koreas agreed to hold a summit next month.

He returned on Sunday from a visit to the United States, where an invitation was delivered to President Donald Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, for dialogue on the latter’s nuclear program.