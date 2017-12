BEIJING (Reuters) - War must never be allowed to take place on the Korean peninsula and the issue must be resolved via talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Thursday, state television reported.

China's President Xi Jinping looks on during a signing meeting with Maldives President Abdulla Yameen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Xi and Moon were meeting in Beijing.