BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese envoy exchanged views on the Korean peninsula issue with North Korean officials during a visit to North Korea, China’s state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.

A flag is pictured outside the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva, Switzerland, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

It did not immediately give details, but Song Tao, head of the international department of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, has been in Pyongyang to discuss the outcome of the recently concluded Communist Party Congress in Beijing.