North Korea says China envoy stressed stance to 'develop traditional relations': KCNA
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea says China envoy stressed stance to 'develop traditional relations': KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said China’s special envoy arrived in Pyongyang on Friday, and met with high-ranking North Korean official Choe Ryong Hae, the North’s official KCNA news agency said on Saturday.

Choe Ryong Hae in Pyongyang in this December 17, 2013 photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Special representative Song Tao, the head of the ruling Communist Party’s external affairs department, informed Choe about China’s 19th National Congress “in detail,” and stressed Beijing’s stance to steadily develop the traditionally friendly relations between the two parties and countries, KCNA said.

Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
