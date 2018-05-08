Xi tells Trump China and U.S. should properly resolve trade disputes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Tuesday that the two countries should strive to find a way to properly resolve trade disputes, Chinese state media said.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an event commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of the founding father of communism Karl Marx at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Xi also told Trump that China supports a summit between the United States and North Korea and hoped that the two sides could build mutual trust, and that the U.S. side would consider North Korea’s reasonable security concerns, Chinese state television reported.