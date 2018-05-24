FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 24, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Top Democrat in U.S. House says summit cancellation is a win for Kim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday said Republican President Donald Trump’s cancellation of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was good for the head of the reclusive nation, saying Trump had legitimized a “thug” and the head of a “police state.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leads Democratic members of Congress during their "Better Deal" platform rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I think it’s a good thing for Kim Jong Un,” Nancy Pelosi told reporters. “He got global recognition and regard. He’s the big winner. And when he got this letter from the president saying, ‘OK, never mind,’ he must be having a giggle fit right now, there, in North Korea.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Amanda Becker; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.