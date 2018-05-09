Americans released by North Korea thank Trump in statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The three Americans released by North Korea on Wednesday issued a statement thanking the U.S. government, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for securing their release.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home,” the three said in a statement released by the State Department.

“We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world.”