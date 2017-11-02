FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2017 / 8:58 PM / in an hour

North Korea says U.S. bombers staged 'surprise' strike drill on Thursday: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said U.S. B-1B bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday and carried out bombing drills simulating attacks on major targets in the country, the North’s official KCNA news agency said on Friday.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, takes-off to fly a bilateral mission with Japanese and South Korea Air Force jets in the vicinity of the Sea of Japan, from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, October 10, 2017. Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

The strategic bombers, escorted by U.S. and South Korean fighter jets, flew from the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, to conduct a “surprise” strike drill, the KCNA said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the U.S. and South Korean militaries.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Seoul; Editing by Alison Williams

