EU officials reach draft deal on more North Korea sanctions: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU ambassadors have reached an initial agreement to impose more economic sanctions on North Korea, going beyond the latest round of UN measures, officials and diplomats said on Thursday.

“Today the PSC (EU member states’ ambassadors) agreed on a package of new autonomous measures,” an EU official said.

An EU diplomat said around eight new North Korean officials were likely to be added to the EU sanctions list.

The decision is likely to be adopted by EU foreign ministers at their next regular meeting on Oct. 16.