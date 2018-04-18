FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 18, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

G7 finance ministers seek maximum economic pressure on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers said Wednesday that they would continue to impose maximum economic pressure on North Korea, which evades international sanctions with a network of front and shell companies to access the global financial system.

“We are concerned by North Korea’s evasion of international sanctions and its continued ability to access the international financial system,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

“North Korea does little business in its own true name and uses a network of agents, front and shell companies, and complex ownership structures to access the international financial system.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.