Germany: North Korea must disclose its nuclear and missile program

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said North Korea’s announcement that it would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests was a step in the right direction but added that Pyongyang must reveal its nuclear and missile program.

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“To enter into a serious political process working towards the complete decentralization of North Korea, it is however necessary for Pyongyang to follow specific steps and to disclose its complete nuclear and missile program in a verifiable way,” Maas said on Saturday.

“This demand is in accordance with the expectations of the international community,” he added.