Germany regrets collapse of Trump-Kim summit

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government regrets that a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been canceled, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

“From the German government’s point of view, dialogue at the highest level is an important step towards de-escalation on the Korean peninsula,” the spokeswoman said.

North Korea said on Friday it was still open to talks with the United States after Trump called off the summit, saying it hoped the “Trump formula” could resolve the standoff over its nuclear weapons program.