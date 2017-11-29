FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany summons North Korea's ambassador over missile test
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 9:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany summons North Korea's ambassador over missile test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany strongly condemns North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday, adding that he would summon North Korea’s ambassador.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of Parliament in Berlin, Germany, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“North Korea has again breached international law. North Korea’s ruthless behavior poses a huge threat to international security,” Gabriel said in a statement.

North Korea said on Wednesday it successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that put the entire U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.