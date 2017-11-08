FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany urges North Korea to accept U.S. talks offer
November 8, 2017 / 10:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany urges North Korea to accept U.S. talks offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany urged North Korea on Wednesday to halt its program of missile tests and accept the United States’ offer of talks on its nuclear plans, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the Pyongyang “rogue regime” was in “grave danger”.

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

A spokeswoman for Germany’s foreign ministry told a regular news conference that U.S. foreign policy under Trump had become “unpredictable”, including in areas like trade policy. U.S. rhetoric toward Pyongyang has undergone sharp shifts in recent days.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel

