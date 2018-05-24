Guterres urges U.S., North Korea to press on with 'nerves of steel'

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the parties to the North Korea talks should continue their diplomatic efforts with “nerves of steel” to work towards denuclearisation of the divided Korean peninsula.

The United Nations chief, speaking at the University of Geneva after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled next month’s planned summit, said: “If I have a message to all the parties, what I ask for are nerves of steel so that one can put in place a process of dialogue capable of achieving our shared objective which must be peaceful denuclearisation and verified denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.”