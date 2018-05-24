U.N. chief Guterres calls for dialogue after Trump cancels North Korea summit

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep disappointment on Thursday at the cancellation of the planned meeting next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, announced earlier by the White House.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech on disarmament and denuclearisation at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Guterres, in remarks delivered at the University of Geneva, said: “I am deeply concerned by the cancellation of the planned meeting in Singapore between the President of the United States and the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

He urged the parties to continue their dialogue so as to “find a path to the peaceful and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”.