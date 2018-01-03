FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

North Korean leader orders border hotline with South Korea reopened on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given an order to open a long-closed border hotline with South Korea at 0630 GMT on Wednesday for talks, an unidentified North Korean official announced in a televised statement.

The talks would aim to establish formal dialogue about sending a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the official said.

The statement came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions with North Korea following Kim’s earlier New Year’s address, in which he said he was open to speaking with Seoul.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

