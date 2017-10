TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he would discuss North Korea “thoroughly” with U.S. President Donald Trump when he visits next month, and reaffirm the two countries’ commitment to working together in dealing with the country.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a news conference at LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Abe was speaking at a news conference after his ruling coalition scored a landslide victory in the lower house election on Sunday.