Japan PM says he and Trump agree maximum pressure needed on North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he confirmed in telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump that the international community needed to continue to put maximum pressure on North Korea.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media after phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 9, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Abe also told reporters he hoped to visit the United States as early as next month to meet Trump to discuss North Korea, among other issues.

“We welcome the change in North Korea’s stance”, Abe said, indicating Pyongyang was ready to start discussions on the premise of denuclearisation.