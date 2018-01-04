FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#World News
January 4, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Japan PM: Will work with international community to solve North Korea issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday North Korea was engaging in continued provocations that were “absolutely unacceptable” and said he would work with the international community to counter its nuclear and missiles development.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that the security environment surrounding Japan is at its severest since World War Two,” Abe told a New Year news conference.

“By raising pressure on North Korea together with the international community, I intend to do my utmost to solve North Korea’s nuclear, missiles and abduction issues.”

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.