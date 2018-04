TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit the United States April 17-20 for talks with President Donald Trump, he said on Monday.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader, delivers a speech during the LDP annual party convention in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Abe said he would ask Trump to bring up the issue of past North Korean abductions of Japanese citizens, during the U.S. president’s expected summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.