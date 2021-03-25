North Korea's missile launches pose threat to regional security: Japan PM Suga

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles, which fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

He said the launches posed a threat to the security and peace in the region.

North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in South Korea, Japan, and the United States said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Suga said he would “thoroughly discuss” North Korea issues including the launches with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit next month.