Japan says strongly protested North Korea missile launch

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has protested sternly to North Korea after the reclusive state on Tuesday launched a ballistic missile, which flew about 40 minutes before likely splashing into Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's top government spokesman said.

"This launch of a ballistic missile ... is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. North Korea's repeated provocations like this are absolutely unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"We lodged a strong protest and condemned it."