FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Japan says strongly protested North Korea missile launch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 2:24 AM / a month ago

Japan says strongly protested North Korea missile launch

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has protested sternly to North Korea after the reclusive state on Tuesday launched a ballistic missile, which flew about 40 minutes before likely splashing into Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's top government spokesman said.

"This launch of a ballistic missile ... is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. North Korea's repeated provocations like this are absolutely unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"We lodged a strong protest and condemned it."

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Lincoln Feast

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.