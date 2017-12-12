FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan air force drills with U.S. bombers, stealth fighters near Korean peninsula
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
#World News
December 12, 2017 / 9:55 AM / in 6 minutes

Japan air force drills with U.S. bombers, stealth fighters near Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese F-15 fighters on Tuesday held drills with U.S. B1-B bombers, F-35 stealth aircraft and F-18 multirole combat jets

above the East China Sea, south of the Korean peninsula, Japan’s Air Self Defence Force (ASDF) said.

The exercise was the largest in a series aimed at pressuring North Korea following its ballistic missile tests. The latest launch, on Nov. 29, featured a new missile type the North said could hit targets in the United States, such as Washington D.C.

“The drill was meant to bolster joint operations and raise combat skills,” the ASDF said in a statement.

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew from Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam, joined by six F-35s four F-18s and a tanker aircraft from U.S. bases in Japan.

The Japanese air force dispatched four F-15 jet fighters and a patrol aircraft.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
