TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will impose additional sanctions on North Korea following repeated threats by Pyongyang’s missiles and nuclear program, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan would freeze assets of 19 more North Korean institutions.