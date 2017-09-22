FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan calls North Korea's behavior 'absolutely unacceptable'
September 22, 2017 / 3:15 AM / in a month

Japan calls North Korea's behavior 'absolutely unacceptable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that North Korea’s remarks and behavior were “absolutely unacceptable” and provocative to regional and international security.

Suga was speaking after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make U.S. President Donald Trump pay dearly for threatening to destroy his country, and after North Korea’s foreign minister was quoted as saying he believes the North could consider a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean.

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the comment by North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho was utterly unacceptable.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Chris Gallagher

