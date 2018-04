(Reuters) - Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said it was not the time to ease pressure on North Korea, following news that Pyongyang had decided to suspend its nuclear and missile tests effective immediately, Kyodo News reported.

Japan's Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera attends a news conference at Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Onodera was speaking to reporters on Friday in Washington, the news agency said.

Japan has advocated a policy of maximum pressure to get the reclusive state to abandon its weapons program.