April 21, 2018 / 1:35 AM / in 42 minutes

Japan PM Abe says North Korean move is 'forward motion,' but results essential

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday he welcomed North Korea’s statement that it was suspending all nuclear and missile tests as “forward motion” but that this must lead to verifiable denuclearisation.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“This announcement is forward motion that I’d like to welcome,” Abe told reporters.

“But what’s important is that this leads to complete, verifiable denuclearisation. I want to emphasize this.”

Japan has advocated a policy of maximum pressure on North Korea to get the reclusive state to abandon its weapons program.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Robert Birsel

