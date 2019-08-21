Japanese report to say North Korea has miniaturized nuclear warheads: newspaper

FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un supervises a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 4, 2019 photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will upgrade its estimate of North Korea’s nuclear weapons capability in an upcoming annual defense report, saying it seems Pyongyang has already achieved the miniaturization of warheads, the Yomiuri newspaper said in an unsourced report on Wednesday.

That compares with the assessment in last year’s report in which the government said it was possible North Korea had achieved miniaturization, the Japanese daily said without citing sources.

The government is planning to approve the report at a Cabinet meeting in mid-September. The report will maintain the assessment that North Korea’s military activities pose a “serious and imminent threat”, the Yomiuri said.