FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to talk by telephone on Monday and discuss projectiles fired by North Korea, national broadcaster NHK said.

North Korea fired several “unidentified short-range projectiles” into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, prompting the South to urge its communist neighbor to “stop acts that escalate military tension on the Korean peninsula”.