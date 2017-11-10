South Korea says will provide financial support for Kaesong firms

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has decided to provide additional financial support for companies that formerly operated at the now shut-down Kaesong industrial complex inside North Korea, the Ministry of Unification said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex is seen in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

The decision was made to help companies cope with sudden changes in government policy, said Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung in a media briefing.

The ministry said financial support would total 66 billion won ($59.06 million). It was not immediately clear whether the financial aid would be in the form of loans or a cash payout.