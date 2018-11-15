North Korea Kim Jong Un says new tactical weapon is display of 'defense capabilities to the whole region': KCNA

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un tours a factory in Sinuiju, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) July 2, 2018. REUTERS/KCNA/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the testing of a newly developed tactical weapon, calling it “another display of our rapidly-growing defense capabilities to the whole region,” North Korean state media said on Friday.

“This result today is a justification of the party’s policy focused on defense science and technology, another display of our rapidly-growing defense capabilities to the whole region, and a groundbreaking change in strengthening our military’s combat capabilities,” Kim said. KCNA said the test was successful.

Kim said that the weapons system tested was one that his father, Kim Jong Il, was especially interested during his lifetime and led the development of personally.