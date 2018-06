Putin invited North Korea's Kim to visit Russia in September: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to travel to Russia in September, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Ivan Melnikov, a deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the first enlarged meeting of the seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 18, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who visited Pyongyang last week, passed the North Korean leader an invitation from Putin to visit Russia during its Eastern Economic Forum, which is held in Vladivostok every year, Melnikov said.