North Korean leader Kim speaks at military parade in Pyongyang: state TV

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 19th Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency on October 5, 2020. KCNA/via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed an unusual predawn military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party on Saturday, according to footage aired on state television.

Kim thanked the military for help in recovering from a series of damaging storms over the summer, and praised the country’s efforts to prevent any coronavirus outbreak.

The anniversary, celebrated with a raft of concerts and festivals, was closely watched around the region as it was seen as an event where Kim could deliver messages to domestic and foreign audiences.