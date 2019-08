FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he guides missile testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA on August 7, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Saturday’s test of a new weapon, which was developed to suit the country’s terrain, state media KCNA said on Sunday.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Saturday, South Korea said, calling it a show of force against joint new military exercises with the United States.