MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site of the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area as Kim Su-gil (3rd L), newly appointed director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, looks on, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS/Files

Peskov said Kim may visit Russia as part of an economic forum held in the far eastern city of Vladivostok in September.

The Kremlin’s invitation comes days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited North Korea.