Russia's Lavrov meets North Korea's Kim in Pyongyang: Russian agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to Pyongyang on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported citing a delegation source.

Lavrov traveled to North Korea on Thursday and was due to hold talks with counterpart Ri Yong Ho about the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Lavrov’s trip is taking place ahead of a possible summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader next month.