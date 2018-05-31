FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov meets North Korea's Kim in Pyongyang: Russian agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to Pyongyang on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported citing a delegation source.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stands on the balcony before a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo

Lavrov traveled to North Korea on Thursday and was due to hold talks with counterpart Ri Yong Ho about the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Lavrov’s trip is taking place ahead of a possible summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader next month.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

