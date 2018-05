MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea on May 31 and hold talks with his counterpart about the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Washington and Pyongyang are preparing to hold a possible summit next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.