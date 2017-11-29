France's Macron urges China, Russia to support North Korea sanctions

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he was counting on U.N. Security Council members China and Russia to step up sanctions on North Korea after its latest missile test.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

“I once again condemn with the greatest force the missile launch yesterday and now we must increase sanctions,” Macron told France 24 television.

“I am counting a lot in particular on China and Russia in order to take the most difficult and effective sanctions,” he added, speaking during an interview from Abidjan in Ivory Coast.