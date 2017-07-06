FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
U.S. defense chief says North Korea missile test doesn't bring war closer: CNN
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 6:05 PM / in a month

U.S. defense chief says North Korea missile test doesn't bring war closer: CNN

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis leaves a news conference after a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2017.Eric Vidal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test this week did not bring the parties closer to a war and U.S. efforts to deal with the crisis continued to be spearheaded by diplomatic and economic efforts, CNN reported.

"I do not believe this capability in itself brings us closer to war because the president has been very clear, the secretary of state has been very clear, that we are leading with diplomatic and economic efforts," CNN quoted Mattis as telling reporters in the Pentagon.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

