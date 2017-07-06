U.S. defense chief says North Korea missile test doesn't bring war closer: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test this week did not bring the parties closer to a war and U.S. efforts to deal with the crisis continued to be spearheaded by diplomatic and economic efforts, CNN reported.

"I do not believe this capability in itself brings us closer to war because the president has been very clear, the secretary of state has been very clear, that we are leading with diplomatic and economic efforts," CNN quoted Mattis as telling reporters in the Pentagon.