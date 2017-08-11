Merkel sees no military solution to U.S. dispute with North Korea

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no military solution to the United States' dispute with North Korea, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that a war of words between the two countries was the wrong approach.

Slideshow (2 Images)

"I don't see a military solution to this conflict," Merkel told reporters in Berlin. "I see the need for enduring work at the U.N. Security Council ... as well as tight cooperation between the countries involved, especially the U.S. and China".

"Germany will be intensively involved in any non-military solutions," Merkel said. "But an escalation of the rhetoric is the wrong answer."