2 days ago
Merkel sees no military solution to U.S. dispute with North Korea
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 2 days ago

Merkel sees no military solution to U.S. dispute with North Korea

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no military solution to the United States' dispute with North Korea, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that a war of words between the two countries was the wrong approach.

Slideshow (2 Images)

"I don't see a military solution to this conflict," Merkel told reporters in Berlin. "I see the need for enduring work at the U.N. Security Council ... as well as tight cooperation between the countries involved, especially the U.S. and China".

"Germany will be intensively involved in any non-military solutions," Merkel said. "But an escalation of the rhetoric is the wrong answer."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel

