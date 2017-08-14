FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Moon says 'no more war on Korean peninsula', urges North to halt provocations
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 3 hours ago

South Korea's Moon says 'no more war on Korean peninsula', urges North to halt provocations

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany July 5, 2017.Michele Tantussi

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Monday declared there must be no war on the Korean peninsula and called on the North to halt its threatening behavior as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington heighten with both hinting at military action.

"There must be no more war on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever ups and downs we face, the North Korean nuclear situation must be resolved peacefully," said Moon in opening remarks at a regular meeting with senior aides and advisers. The remarks were provided by the presidential Blue House.

"I am certain the United States will respond to the current situation calmly and responsibly in a stance that is equal to ours."

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

