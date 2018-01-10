South Korea's Moon says can never give up goal of denuclearizing Korean peninsula

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday denuclearizing the Korean peninsula is an aim that cannot be abandoned, but also that he did not want the immediate reunification of North and South Korea.

“The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula the two Koreas agreed upon jointly (in the past) is our basic stance that will never be given up,” Moon said in an address during his New Year’s news conference.

North and South Korea agreed at their first formal talks in more than two years on Tuesday to resolve all inter-Korean matters through dialogue and to revive military talks to avert accidental conflict. Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula over the North’s missile and nuclear weapons programs.